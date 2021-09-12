Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said Jayden Herndon went missing from his grandmother's house in the 1200 block of East 186th Street.

Family told police that he has not run away before and is not sure why he ran away.

Jayden was last seen running from his grandmother in the area of East 186th Street and St. Clair Avenue Saturday at 11 p.m.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

