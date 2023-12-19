Cleveland Police search for missing 11-year-old boy who did not return home after basketball game

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old boy who did not return home after a basketball game.

Christopher Livest was last seen on Monday near the 3200 block of East 145th Street.

He is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

