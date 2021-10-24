Watch
Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Posted at 1:06 PM, Oct 24, 2021
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Keshauna Hale-Bursey left a note in her room and left her house in the 14700 block of Pepper Avenue Saturday at 10 p.m.

She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Keshauna was last seen wearing a red coat and black pants.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

