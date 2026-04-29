Cleveland Police search for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in March

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in a month.

Kamile Stover was last seen on March 25 in the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue.

She has brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 118 pounds.

Kamile was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white pajama pants with red hearts.

Police said she is known to frequent the area of East 105th Street and Ansel Road.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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