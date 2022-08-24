Cleveland Police search for missing 12-year-old girl who may be in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl who might be in Maple Heights.

According to police, Ariana Spates was last seen at her house in the 3500 block of Trowbridge Avenue.

Police said the mom reported that she found Ariana in bed with a boy when both fled from the home.

Ariana is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she could be in Maple Heights where her father lives.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-623-2755.

