Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old girl who may have ran away with boy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jaynelle Moshey was last seen Monday at 2:30 p.m. at her home in the 1800 block of Lampson Road.

Police said they believe she ran away and might be with a boy.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 216-621-1234 or 911.

