Cleveland Police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen April 18

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy who they say is a habitual runaway.

Amir Omar was last seen April 18 before he went to school.

According to a police report, Amir's father received four phone calls from the school that day and told his son he would be punished when he returned home, but he never did.

Amir is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.