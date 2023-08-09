Cleveland Police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen Tuesday

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday.

Police said Ronald Neal Jr. might be hanging around the area of Almira School, which is located in the 3300 block of West 99th Street.

He is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Ronald was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

