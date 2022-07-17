Cleveland Police search for missing 14-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Gavin Hubbard was last seen Saturday at 5 p.m. at his group home in the 19000 block of Nottingham Road.

According to police, caretakers said Hubbard pepper-sprayed some residents before leaving the home.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.