Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Cleveland Police search for missing 14-year-old boy

missing 14 yo.jpg
Cleveland Police
missing 14 yo.jpg
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 11:06:11-04

CLEVELAND  — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Gavin Hubbard was last seen Saturday at 5 p.m. at his group home in the 19000 block of Nottingham Road.

According to police, caretakers said Hubbard pepper-sprayed some residents before leaving the home.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.