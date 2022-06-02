Cleveland police search for missing 14-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Nataliz Colon was reported missing from her Colgate Avenue home on Sunday.

According to police, Colon has run away from home a few times but her mother usually finds her.

Colon is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.