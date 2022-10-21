Cleveland Police search for missing 15-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday.

Tionn Grant is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Police said he has a black afro and brown eyes.

Police said Grant was last seen at a home in the 3400 block of West 49th Street.

According to police, anyone who assisted in hiding him could face charges.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

