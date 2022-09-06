Cleveland Police search for missing 15-year-old girl who moved to area from Las Vegas

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who recently moved to the area from Las Vegas.

Kotayana Bolden was last seen Monday in the 3700 block of Archwood Avenue.

Her mother told police that ever since they moved here, her daughter has not been returning home.

Bolden has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.