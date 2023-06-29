Watch Now
Cleveland police search for missing 16-year-old boy who allegedly cut off ankle monitor

Cleveland Police
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 11:21:02-04

Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old boy whose mother is worried after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor.

Christian Vivian is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

