Cleveland Police search for missing 16-year-old girl, charges could be filed for anyone assisting her

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who they say is a habitual runaway.

Lavivianna Walters was last seen on Saturday leaving her house to go to a friend's house after getting into a fight with her mother, according to the police report.

According to the police report, Walters told her mother that she did not plan on returning.

Walters is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said anyone assisting her could face criminal charges.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police.

