Cleveland Police search for missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Monday

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday.

According to police, Vanessa Bezares is a frequent runaway and usually hangs out in the Sackett Avenue area.

She is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Police say that, unlike in the photo we were provided above, she has blonde hair, as well as brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

