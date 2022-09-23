Cleveland Police search for missing 16-year-old girl who is diabetic

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who they say is a habitual runaway.

Tatiyanna Torres never returned home from school on Thursday.

Police said Torres is diabetic and has insulin with her.

She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Torres was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

