Cleveland Police search for missing 16-year-old who ran away from mental health center

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old boy who ran away from a mental health center.

Carlos Taliaferro Jr. was last seen on Tuesday at the Applewood Center in Ohio City.

He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Taliaferro was last seen wearing dark jeans and a black Nike sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.