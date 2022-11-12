Cleveland Police search for missing 17-year-old who fled from MetroHealth Hospital

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl who ran away from MetroHealth Hospital.

Ary'onna Warren was last seen on Thursday at MetroHealth Hospital after being taken there by Children and Family Services.

She is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. She has long brown braids and brown eyes.

Warren was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black leggings and black Uggs.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.