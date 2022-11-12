Watch Now
Cleveland Police search for missing 17-year-old who fled from MetroHealth Hospital

Cleveland Police
Ary'onna Warren
Posted at 12:09 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 12:09:40-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl who ran away from MetroHealth Hospital.

Ary'onna Warren was last seen on Thursday at MetroHealth Hospital after being taken there by Children and Family Services.

She is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. She has long brown braids and brown eyes.

Warren was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black leggings and black Uggs.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

