Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Cleveland Police search for missing 25-year-old man

MISSING 25 NYEAR OLD.png
Cleveland Police
MISSING 25 NYEAR OLD.png
Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 09:07:19-04

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 25-year-old man last seen in the 1700 block of East 13th Street.

Abdul Arfath Mohammed is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-623-3073

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!

EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!