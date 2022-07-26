CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen on July 17.

Malachi Lee moved into a sober living facility on Fulton Road earlier this month.

His mother said she hasn't heard from him in more than a week.

Lee is 6-foot-1 and weighs 165 pounds.

Police said he suffers from depression and could be suicidal.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-623-2755.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.