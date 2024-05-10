Cleveland Police search for missing 32-year-old woman

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 32-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday.

Gertina Diona Jackson was last seen in the 14000 block of Darley Avenue.

She is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing brown and beige camo print leggings, a yellow button-up sweater and a black and white hat.

According to police, she has a medical condition and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-623-2579.

