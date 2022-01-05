Cleveland police search for missing 33-year-old man with schizophrenia

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Antonio Simpson, 33, was last seen on Tuesday at his home in the 14200 block of Glenside Road.

According to police, it's believed he ran away from staff in an unknown direction and has not been seen since. He is a new client in a group home and does not know the area well.

Simpson is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Puma jumpsuit.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

