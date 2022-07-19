Cleveland Police search for missing 34-year-old woman last seen July 1

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing 34-year-old woman who was last seen on July 1.

Amanda Proe was last seen by her mother and is homeless, according to police.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Proe has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-623-2755.

