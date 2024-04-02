Cleveland Police search for missing 47-year-old woman they believe may be in danger

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 47-year-old woman who they believe may be in danger.

According to police, Latoya Broadus called the department on Monday asking for help, but when officers arrived, she was not there.

Police said they have had previous interactions with her and that she has been prescribed medication that she might not be taking.

She is 5 feet-4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police said there is a genuine concern for her safety, and they believe she may be in danger.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call (216) 623-2755.

