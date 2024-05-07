Cleveland Police search for missing 50-year-old man last seen on Friday

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 50-year-old man who was last seen on Friday.

Dawayne Brown was last seen in the area of East 90th Street and Cedar Avenue.

On Monday, his vehicle was found driving in the area of East 81st Street and Kinsman Avenue, but he was not found.

He is 5 feet-8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with short, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Brown was last seen wearing black jeans, a neon green shirt, a Cavaliers hat and gray Nike shoes. He has multiple tattoos, a scar on his upper lips and is missing several teeth.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-623-2755.

