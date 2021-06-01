Cleveland police search for missing 59-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 59-year-old woman.

Janet Storer, 59, was last seen on May 30 wearing gray pants and a gray and black fleece jacket.

She lives in the 13600 block of Lambert Avenue.

Police said she suffers from multiple medical issues and is in need of medication.

She is possibly in a 2017 Black Buick Encore with Ohio license plate GLT3856.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

