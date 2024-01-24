Cleveland Police search for missing 66-year-old woman with dementia

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 66-year-old woman with dementia.

Yolanda Mosley walked away from MetroHealth Hospital at 2 a.m. Wednesday and never returned.

She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

