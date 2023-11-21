Cleveland Police search for missing 68-year-old man last seen on Sunday

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 68-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Police say Lonnie McCargo lives in the 1100 block of East 74th Street and that he may possibly suffer from dementia.

He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, brown hoodie and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5500.

