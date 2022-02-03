Cleveland police search for missing 68-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 68-year-old woman.

Elaine Morton's daughter reported her missing after not hearing from her since Jan. 22.

According to police, they responded to her apartment in the 16800 block of Lakeshore Boulevard and didn't get a response.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

