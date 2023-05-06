Cleveland Police search for missing 68-year-old woman with health conditions

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 68-year-old woman.

Mona Beverly was last seen at her in the 11400 block of Whitmore Avenue. She suffers from various health conditions.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.

