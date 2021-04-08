Cleveland police find missing 7-year-old girl last seen playing outside with friends

CLEVELAND — Update: The girl was found safe at a nearby park.

Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 7-year-old girl who was last seen playing outside with friends.

She was last seen in the area of West 152nd Street around 4 p.m.

She was wearing a black sundress.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

