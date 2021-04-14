Cleveland police locate missing 71-year-old man who left healthcare facility in wheelchair

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have located a missing 71-year-old man who left the Euclid Beach Healthcare facility in a wheelchair.

The man was last seen at noon after leaving the Euclid Beach Healthcare facility.

He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, police say. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He is diabetic and does not have his required medication, according to police. He left the facility in an electric wheelchair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

