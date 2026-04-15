Cleveland Police search for missing 71-year-old man with dementia

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 71-year-old man with dementia.

Ruben Jones, 71, was last seen 6 a.m. Tuesday

He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Jones has grey hair, brown eyes and currently has a grey mustache/beard.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy baseball cap, black and cream flannel, a jacket, grey joggers and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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