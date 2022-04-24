Cleveland police search for missing 72-year-old woman with dementia

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 72-year-old woman with dementia.

Police said Eloise Fuller walked away from her home on West 138th Street at 3 a.m. and has not returned.

She is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. She was black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was possibly wearing a green gown with yellow, white and red stripes, a black coat, a gold durag and a black purse.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.