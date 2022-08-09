Cleveland Police search for missing 73-year-old man

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing 73-year-old man who hasn't been seen since August 4.

Lawrence Tanzi was last seen at his apartment on Pleasantdale Road.

He's diabetic and doesn't drive, police said.

Tanzi is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 192 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

