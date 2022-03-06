Cleveland police search for missing 73-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 73-year-old woman.

Arlene Frankos was last seen at her home in the 18000 block of Nottingham Road on Saturday.

She was driving a black Dodge Journey SUV with license plate number SYM8741.

Her family is worried about her safety.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.