Cleveland police search for missing 74-year-old woman with dementia

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old woman with dementia.

Gloria Burt walked away from her care facility on Community College Avenue Saturday afternoon and never returned.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Burt was last seen wearing a bonnet, yellow windbreaker, black sweatpants and an unknown color sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

