Missing 8-year-old boy found safe, Cleveland Police say

The Cleveland Police Department said an 8-year-old boy reported missing early Friday morning has since been found safe.

The boy had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Warsaw Park, and never returned home.

He was reported missing Friday morning by Cleveland Police. At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, police said in an update he was found safe.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.