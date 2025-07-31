Cleveland Police search for missing 80-year-old man showing signs of dementia

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old man who is showing signs of dementia.

James White was last seen leaving his home around 6 p.m. Wednesday and never returned.

Police said he was heading to the area of Scovill Avenue.

He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black eyes and is balding with a mustache.

White was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

