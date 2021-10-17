Cleveland police search for missing 84-year-old man

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 84-year-old man.

John Pennyman left his home on Shadeland Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and never returned.

Pennyman is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said he suffers from medical ailments and they are concerned for his safety.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue jeans, and a blue jean jacket.

Pennyman drives a black 2011 Kia Sorento with license plate number SHAWNIE.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

