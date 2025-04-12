Cleveland Police search for missing endangered 38-year-old man in Cleveland

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing, endangered 38-year-old man who went missing on April 6.

According to Cleveland Police, Christopher Patton was last seen at 8 a.m., leaving from the 17800 block of Delavan Avenue.

Patton was on East 185th Street and Eastpark Drive at 8:45 a.m. and headed Westbound on Eastpark Drive towards Lakeshore Boulevard, police said.

Patton is 5 feet 6 inches tall, has brown eyes, and is currently bald. He was wearing black the last time he was seen. He also wears glasses and a hat most of the time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Durbin at 216-623-2579 or the non-emergency Cleveland Police number at 216-621-1234.

