Cleveland Police search for missing, endangered 65-year-old man

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 65-year-old man who they say is endangered.

David Jackson was reported missing early Wednesday morning and might be in the downtown area.

He has gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds, according to police.

Police said he was last seen wearing all-black clothing with a hospital gown sticking out and a black hat.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-623-5318.

