Cleveland Police search for missing endangered woman

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered woman.

Nija Murphy, 24, allegedly made a post on Facebook Tuesday containing suicidal thoughts, police said.

Her cousin told police that she hadn't heard from Murphy since 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Murphy is described by police as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police Detective Daniel Zola at 216-623-2755.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.