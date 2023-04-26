Cleveland Police search for missing man last seen on Aug. 20

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 40-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Aug. 20, 2022.

Thomas Daryl Phillips Jr. was last seen in the area of East 47th Street and Payne Avenue riding his silver and blue mountain bike.

He is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has chin-length brown hair and a brown goatee.

Phillips was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeved dress shirt and DC shoes.

According to police, he also goes by the nickname "Burl."

Police said he suffers from multiple medical ailments and is known to hang out in the area of West 50th Street and Memphis Avenue.

He was originally reported missing by his family on Aug. 22, 2022.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 216-621-1234.

