Cleveland Police search for missing woman who may have been kidnapped

Posted at 12:54 PM, Nov 27, 2023
The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Shamia Sanford, who they say was taken from the T-Mobile store at Steelyard Commons on Nov. 24.

Authorities didn't release any other specifics regarding the case.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 215-621-1234 or detectives at 216-392-2736.

