Cleveland Police search for missing woman who may have been kidnapped

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Shamia Sanford, who they say was taken from the T-Mobile store at Steelyard Commons on Nov. 24.

Authorities didn't release any other specifics regarding the case.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 215-621-1234 or detectives at 216-392-2736.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.