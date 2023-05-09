Cleveland Police search for two missing 13-year-olds

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two missing 13-year-olds.

Jiierre Jones, pictured on the left, is missing from his home in the 10600 block of Tacoma Avenue. Police believe that he may have run away from home.

Amida Evans, pictured on the right, is missing from her home in the 9000 block of Yale Avenue. Police believe that he may have run away from home.

While similar in nature and location, it has not been confirmed that these incidents are related.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.