Cleveland police searching for 11-year-old last seen Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen at her aunt's house on East 153rd Street on Wednesday.

Ayva, 11, was last seen at approximately 5:45 p.m. at her aunt’s home in the 3500 block of East 153rd Street.

She is believed to have packed a bag and left home.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234.

