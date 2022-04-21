Cleveland police searching for 13-year-old boy missing since April 18

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old boy who was last seen at his home on April 18, according to a police report.

Nazier Martin, 13, was last seen at this home in the 1400 block of East 174th Street on April 18.

He was reported missing on Wednesday, police said. It is believed he left on his own and has not yet returned.

He was wearing a yellow T-shirt, black hoodie and blue jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234.

Anonymous information can be reported via Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.