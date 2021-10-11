Cleveland police searching for 13-year-old girl missing since Oct. 9

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 9.

Nia Lewis-Davis, 13, has been missing since Oct. 9.

She left her home in the 1400 block of East 114th Street and has not returned any of her family’s phone calls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234.

