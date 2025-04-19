Cleveland Police searching for 13-year-old girl reported missing

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday.

Police said Jakara Chandler left her home around 1:25 p.m. and has not returned since that time.

Jakara is described as 5 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. She has braids and was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and red/white Nike Tennis shoes.

Police said she may possibly be at the 800 block of Hoover Road or the 2300 block of East 86th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.